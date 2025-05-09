Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday said it took immediate steps to ensure the highest level of preparedness in the fire and emergency services amid India's ongoing military stand-off with Pakistan.

Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh has issued strict directives, cancelling all leaves of fire brigade staff and ordering round-the-clock deployment at sensitive locations across the state.

War is a major emergency and the fire brigade plays a crucial role in such situations, he said.

He instructed officials to conduct mock drills, ensure functionality of equipment and maintain constant communication with army authorities for swift response in case of any emergency.

The officials have been directed to remain on high alert, with their mobile phones active at all times.

Singh said the state government was fully committed to ensuring public safety and had mobilised all resources to effectively handle emergencies.

To ensure rapid response, the minister has asked fire brigade officials to coordinate closely with deputy commissioners to strategically position fire tenders at key locations for quick mobilisation.

Regular meetings must be held to review preparedness and all necessary arrangements expedited, he said.

Singh reassured the public that the situation was under control and urged them not to panic.

He announced that Cabinet ministers would personally inspect hospitals and fire brigade facilities to assess readiness.

Additional Chief Secretary Tejvir Singh laid stress on the department's responsibility and called for professional commitment in delivering efficient services.

He said the department was well-equipped with modern firefighting tools but urged the officials to promptly report any additional requirements.

