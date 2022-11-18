New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India plans to showcase Nagaland's famous Hornbill Festival when it assumes the G20 presidency on December 1.

The issue of showcasing the Hornbill Festival on a global scale was discussed during a meeting G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla had with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO, IN-SPACe for Successful Launch of India's Maiden Private Rocket Vikram Suborbital (Watch Video).

Shringla discussed opportunities to showcase Nagaland's famous Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10 through the lens of G20, bringing India's most prestigious multilateral event to the northeastern state.

The start date of the Hornbill Festival also coincides with the day India officially begins its presidency of the G20 grouping.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah, Former Jammu and Kashmir CM, To Step Down As National Conference President in December 2022; Will Continue As PAGD Chief.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction to not limit G20 to major urban cities and use the opportunity to showcase India's rich and diverse cultural landscape, Shringla is reaching out to various states to identify opportunities to showcase the country's cultural heritage through G20 events.

"India's G20 is an opportunity for the state of Nagaland to showcase its cultural diversity, uniqueness and tourism potential," a statement quoted Shringla as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)