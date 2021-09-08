New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) India logged 37,875 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,96,718, while the active cases declined to 3,91,256, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation of UP University Named After Jat Icon Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh on September 14.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Series To Be Launched on September 14, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)