New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): With 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

The cumulative caseload touched 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 total recoveries.

After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207.

Karnataka has now emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested in the country till May 14, out of which, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 18,04,57,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate is 83.50 per cent.

12 States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana cumulatively account for 79.7 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry had said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a high-level meeting on the country's coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting will begin at 11 am.

Later in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also interact with Health Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to review the current COVID-19 situation and progress of the vaccination drive in their respective states.

"At 3 PM today, I'll be holding a VC with Health Ministers of #UttarPradesh, #AndhraPradesh, #MadhyaPradesh & #Gujarat to review current #COVID19 situation & progress of #COVID19Vaccination drive in their respective States," he tweeted. (ANI)

