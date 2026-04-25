New Delhi, April 25: Amid an intense and relentless rise in temperatures across India, the prevailing scorching summer conditions have significantly disrupted normal life, with the mercury continuing to soar day by day. The extreme heat has led to a marked decline in public movement, particularly during peak afternoon hours, as residents are increasingly opting to remain indoors to avoid exposure to the harsh sun.

Those who are compelled to step out for work or other essential activities are being seen taking precautionary measures, including the use of umbrellas and protective clothing, while frequently consuming cold beverages and seasonal fruits to cope with dehydration and fatigue caused by the heatwave-like conditions. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights.

At present, the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to persist, and the public has been advised to exercise caution and take all necessary precautions to safeguard against the intense heat. The national capital sweltered on Saturday, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, said IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heat conditions over the national capital, with maximum temperatures expected to remain significantly above normal over the next few days. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to record maximum temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius, which is around 3.0 degrees Celsius to 5.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average at most places. Heatwave Alert in Madhya Pradesh: Intense Heat Continues in State, Warning Issued for 20 Districts.

The weather agency further stated that predominant surface winds are expected from the northwest direction, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 kmph during the afternoon hours. It added that wind speeds will gradually reduce in the evening and night, becoming less than 15 kmph while continuing to blow from the northwest direction.Meanwhile, temperatures soared in several parts of India, including Uttar pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Several parts of Bihar and Odisha continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts as temperatures remain significantly above normal across both states. While South Bihar districts are experiencing heatwave conditions with forecasts of gradual relief from tomorrow, Odisha is witnessing extreme temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius in some locations, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist for the next few days before a possible drop in temperature accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to IMD Scientist Ashish Kumar, Bihar districts including Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Buxar, Bhojpur (Arrah), and Arwal are currently under heatwave conditions. "Temperatures remain above normal today, but conditions are expected to ease from tomorrow. Heatwave risks will reduce, and temperatures are likely to return to normal with the possibility of rainfall," Ashish Kumar said.

IMD Scientist Rajasree VPM stated that temperatures have reached alarming levels in several stations across Odisha. "Extreme temperatures have been recorded, with Jharsuguda reaching 44.8°C and Titlagarh in Balangir district reporting 44°C. In total, 18 stations have recorded temperatures above 40 °C. After three days, temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the following two to three days. The government and IMD are advising people to avoid peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated," she said.

Rajasree VPM also noted that from day four onwards, isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely, which may bring relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions. Central Karnataka's Chitradurga region, known for its historic forts, is experiencing intense heat conditions, with residents reporting rising cases of dehydration and fatigue amid high temperatures and limited relief from rainfall.

According to locals and faculty members of Government Science College, the combination of rocky terrain and soaring temperatures is making daytime movement difficult, particularly between 10 am and 4 pm. "People are afraid to step out during peak hours due to the scorching heat radiating from the fort rocks. Compared to the last two years, the intensity of the sun has increased significantly, and this is affecting health," said Sheema Kausher, Associate Professor, Government Science College, Chitradurga.

Ramesh Bhat, another Associate Professor of Government Science College, said the situation has worsened compared to previous years. "Earlier, rainfall used to bring down the temperature. But now, despite irregular rain, the heat has increased. People are falling sick due to the harsh sun," he said, adding concerns over worsening conditions in the coming days.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, severe heat conditions as temperatures have surged beyond 42°C, with intense hot winds (loo) leaving residents struggling for relief. Amid the scorching weather, people across the city are increasingly relying on traditional "desi" cooling drinks to cope with the extreme conditions. There has been a significant rise in demand for beverages such as lemon water (shikanji), sugarcane juice, and raw mango drink (aam panna). Street-side vendors reported heavy footfall throughout the day, with many stalls seeing continuous queues.

In Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the summer heat has made its presence felt much earlier this year, with temperatures already crossing 43 degrees Celsius in April. The prevailing heatwave conditions have significantly affected normal life, leading to deserted streets as residents are largely confined to their homes to avoid the intense heat and scorching winds. Officials have advised residents to take necessary precautions amid the prevailing hot weather conditions.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)