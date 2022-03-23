New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) India on Wednesday rejected as "uncalled" for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's references to Jammu and Kashmir in an address at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan, asserting matters relating to the union territory are entirely internal to the country.

India's rejection of Wang's comments came in the midst of hectic consultations between the two sides over a possible visit by him to New Delhi in the next two days.

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in response to Wang's reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the OIC meeting.

Bagchi said matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are "entirely" internal affairs of India.

"Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the comments by Wang.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang said at the OIC meeting.

