New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): With 30,005 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed 98-lakh mark and has now reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Saturday.

After 442 new deaths related to the virus reported in the single day, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,42,628.

The country reported more discharges than new cases in the last 24 hours bringing down the active cases tally to 3,59,819, which is the lowest after nearly 145 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18.

The total discharged cases now reached 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 74,408 active coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala with 59,528 cases.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the recovery rate has improved to 94.84 per cent. (ANI)

