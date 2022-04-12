New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): India reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With this, the active caseload has gone up to 11,889.

In India, a total of 19 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 946 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,04,329.

According to the health ministry, the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 185.90 crores so far. (ANI)

