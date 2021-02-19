New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India has sent a warship to Abu Dhabi to participate in two naval defence exhibitions from February 20 to 25, in reflection of its gradual expansion of military cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

The ship Pralaya arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday to participate in the naval defence exhibition (NAVDEX 21) and international defence exhibition (IDEX 21), officials said.

"Participation of an Indian Navy ship in NAVDEX 21 and IDEX 21 also highlights close relations between India and UAE," said a senior official of the Indian Navy.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December last in the first ever visit by a head of the 1.3 million strong Army to the strategically important Gulf nation.

Gen Naravane held extensive talks with senior military officials of the UAE and discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

INS Pralaya, the second ship of the indigenously-built Prabal class missile vessel and it is fitted with an impressive array of weapons and sensors including chaff launchers and long range surface-to-surface missiles.

Officials said the ship is a versatile platform capable of performing a wide variety of surface warfare missions.

