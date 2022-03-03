New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) India on Thursday sent the second shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid to Afghan people who have been reeling under food shortage.

India despatched the first consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Fifty trucks carried the consignment.

"Second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar today for Jalalabad, Afghanistan," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"This is part of India's commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by @WFP_Afghanistan," he added.

India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24.

Following the Pakistani response, both sides were in touch to finalise the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.

Each of the bags was stamped with the text: "Gift from the people of India to the people of Afghanistan" in English, Pashto and Dari.

On February 12, the Indian government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Food Programme for the distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.

India has already supplied 500,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines and 13 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

