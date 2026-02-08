Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Ever since the comedy sequel to the 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' was announced in 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting what's in store. However, moviegoers may have to wait a little longer to watch it on the big screen.

The upcoming film, titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date. The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.

Also Read | RSS Celebrates 100 Years: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Celebs Laud Mohan Bhagwat's Address at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Centenary Year Event in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X. His post read, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SARA ALI KHAN - WAMIQA GABBI - RAKUL PREET SINGH: PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh team up for PatiPatniAurWohDo. Directed by #MudassarAziz, the film will now hit cinemas on 15 May 2026. Produced by #BhushanKumar and #RenuRaviChopra, with #JunoChopra as the creative producer."

The upcoming film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The story will follow a fresh set of characters and situations.

Also Read | Who Is Santy Sharma? All About Singer-Rapper Who Questioned 'Ghooshkhor Pandat' Makers Over Its 'Disrespectful' Title.

Director Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first film, is back to direct the sequel. The comedy will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer.

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)