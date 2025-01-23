New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India is all set to display its military prowess and culture heritage on Kartavya Path here on the 76th Republic Day, having successfully conducted a full dress rehearsal of the ceremonial parade on Thursday.

While 75 years of enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will pe part of the ceremonial parade.

Besides, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- Multi-layer protection against Multi-domain Threats,' the defence ministry said.

In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting the spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces will also roll down the historic Kartavya Path as part of the parade.

The tableau would enact a battlefield scenario with a synchronised operation in land, water and air featuring indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter, according to the defence ministry.

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).

A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the 76th Republic Day Parade where Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest.

The two contingents also took part in Thursday's full dress rehearsal.

Soon after the rehearsal, the Army held a press interaction near India Gate and shared details about various contingents and bands taking part in it.

Tasya Putri from Indonesia's military academy and a member of the band contingent along with some members of her country's marching contingent, also interacted with media after the briefing.

"I am really excited because it will be an honour for me and my contingent to participate in India's Republic Day (Parade)...And, it is my first time in India," she told PTI.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command would be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta.

Maj Gen Mehta said the event will showcase India's military prowess with a number of cutting-edge platforms and a range of vibrant tableaux depicting the country's heritage.

The flypast will feature 40 IAF aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

T-90 'Bhishma' tanks, BrahMos and Pinaka missile systems, Akash weapon system, Sarath (Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan', and 'Bajrang' (Light Specialist Vehicle) will take part in the parade.

Cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash will also be part of the celebrations on January 26.

The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said.

The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.

The marching columns will consist of contingents from Brigade of the Guards contingent, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles Regiment, J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment and a contingent of the Corps of Engineers.

Lt Ahaan Kumar, Contigent Commander of 61 Cavalry said it was a "special honour" for him to lead the horse-mounted contingent.

Raised in 1953, the Jaipur-based 61 Cavalary has been a prominent feature at the Republic Day parade since its inception.

Lt Kumar is son of Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar.

"Both my maternal and paternal grandfathers have served in the Army, and my father will be the parade commander, so, it gives a lot of pride, and I feel honoured to carry forward the legacy of my family in the armed forces," he told PTI.

Capt Ritika Khareta will be the contingent commander of a marching contingent of the Army's Corps of Signals. The officer is the only woman member of her contingent, the rest all are men.

Ahead of the parade, she urged girls and women to "dare to dream" and work hard for it.

There will also be a motor cycle display by daredevils of the Corps of Signals.

Capt Ashish Rana will be its leader and Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second in line.

"I will be riding a ladder on a motorcycle and give a salute to the President during the parade," she said soon after the full dress rehearsal.

Capt Rana said she would become the "first woman officer" from the Army to give the ladder-born salute to the President in the history of Republic Day celebrations.

