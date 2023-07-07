New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) India organised an artificial limb fitment camp at the Abu Rayya Rehabilitation Centre in Palestine, an initiative expected to benefit 600 Palestinians, and also commissioned a national printing press.

The camp organised in association with Bhagvan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS)-Jaipur was inaugurated by Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kaileh.

Sayeed, who concluded his three-day visit to Palestine on Friday, also called on Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Diplomatic Advisor to the President Majdi Khaldi.

"Sayeed's visit reaffirmed India's continued developmental support to the people of Palestine," a statement by MEA said.

As part of India's development assistance, Sayeed also commissioned the National Printing Press of Palestine in Surda and visited the India-Palestine Techno Park in Birzeit, as well as project sites of Centre for Empowerment of Women (Turathi) and the Palestine Diplomatic Institute.

He also interacted with Palestinian alumni of Indian universities under the scholarship scheme of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations. Scholarships and capacity building of Palestinian youth has been an important component of India's development assistance to Palestine.

More than 12,000 Palestinian students have graduated from Indian universities over the years, and more than 1,300 Palestinian officials have undergone training under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme.

India has been extending various forms of economic assistance to Palestine amounting to approximately USD 130.5 million, including USD 70.6 million worth of development assistance. India has also provided budgetary support to the tune of USD 39 million to the Palestinian Authority.

Since 2002, India has contributed a total of USD 29.53 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

