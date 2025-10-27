Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The maritime sector stands as one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said while addressing the India Maritime Week 2025 inauguration event here on Monday. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is setting new benchmarks in the maritime domain.

"We have come a long way since the earlier editions of this event. It has grown significantly, with participation from over 85 countries... The theme this year, 'Uniting Ocean, One Mission', reflects not only our regional aspirations but also conveys the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. In this spirit, we share knowledge, align our goals, and foster partnerships that benefit all," Sonowal said.

"The maritime sector stands as one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is setting new benchmarks in this domain... We have significantly increased our cargo handling capacity, and India has undertaken legal reforms to streamline and strengthen the maritime framework... We aspire to be among the top five shipbuilding nations in the world," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the session. He affirmed that India's maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are playing a crucial role in connecting the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, along with accelerating development, security, and environmental protection through its maritime presence.

Shah noted that India's maritime history dates back 5000 years and said that now India is ready to create a new maritime history.

"India's maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are playing a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, effectively accelerating development, security, and the environment. India's maritime history is very old. Historical evidence of India's maritime history dates back 5,000 years. When you look at the exhibition here, you will see traces of exports from the Lothal port to Egypt. We have historical evidence of this entire trade, and today, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India stands ready to create new maritime history," Shah said during the event.

Shah asserted that this summit will brainstorm ideas to transform the Gateway of India, which Mumbai is known as, into the Gateway of the World.

"India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that our coastline is over 11,000 kilometres long. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes approximately 60% to our GDP. There are 23.7 lakh kilometres of exclusive economic zones and special economic zones," Shah said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is hosting the India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) from October 27 to 31 at NESCO Grounds, Mumbai. (ANI)

