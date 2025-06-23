New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday emphasised that India must support Iran amidst its conflict with Israel, as it is one of India's old friends.

He mentioned that India has "cultural" and "trade" relations with Iran and the country should stand with them as it has stood with India in every possible manner.

"We should stand with Iran. Iran is an old friend of ours. We have trade relations and cultural ties with them...So, we should stand with Iran firmly. Iran has always supported us in every way. So, we should be seen standing with Iran in these difficult times", Imran Masood said.

The Congress MP highlighted that Iran has not launched any attack, as it has been attacked. He stated that Iran's nuclear programs are under the monitoring of the international agencies.

"Iran did not launch an attack. It is Iran that has been attacked. Iran said that all its nuclear programs are under the monitoring of international agencies, and you can come and inspect them. Despite that, it is being attacked. So, this is completely a 'dadagiri'. Everyone should unite against this 'dadagiri' and respond", Imran Masood added.

Meanwhile, during their telephonic exchange, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the recent escalations. Emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated that de-escalation is imperative for ensuring long-term regional peace, security, and stability.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

PM Modi emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, "We reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability."

US on Sunday launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program. (ANI)

