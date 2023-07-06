New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India and Singapore have decided to continue cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration till 2028, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, government of India, and the Public Service Division of the Republic of Singapore signed a protocol document Thursday, extending for five years the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, it said.

The MoU aims at strengthening the partnership through various forms of cooperation among public service officers of the two countries, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The cooperation in areas such as administrative reforms and public sector transformation, public service delivery, leadership and talent development, e-governance, capacity building and training form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU, it added.

The MoU was signed by V Srinivas, DARPG Secretary, and Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Singapore High Commission and DARPG. The event was also attended and addressed virtually by the permanent secretary, Public Service Division, Republic of Singapore.

