New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) India and Tajikistan have vowed to combat terrorism, particularly its financing, while also rejecting double standards in countering extremism conducive to terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The assertion by the two countries was made at the fourth meeting of the India-Tajikistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism that was held virtually on September 13, the MEA said in a statement.

Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Jonon S Sherali, head of Department of Asia and Pacific States of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the respective delegations.

Both sides exchanged global and regional terror threat assessment. They called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework, the statement said.

Both sides expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its form and manifestation whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

They also recognised the threat emanating from extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalization, the statement said.

Both sides committed to combating terrorism, particularly the financing of terrorism, and rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism, it said.

The two sides shared their views on counter terrorism cooperation, including countering radicalisation; combating the financing of terrorism and cross-border movement of terrorists; preventing the exploitation of the Internet for terrorism; countering use of new technologies for terrorism; countering drug trafficking; information sharing and capacity building, the statement said.

Both sides welcomed holding in their respective capitals of the High-Level International Conference on "International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists" (October 18-19, Dushanbe) and the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing "No Money for Terror" (November 18-19, New Delhi), which will actively contribute to the process of tackling the complex tasks and multifaceted problems of combating terrorism at the regional and international levels.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together to deepen engagement between their respective counterpart agencies to further advance interaction, cooperation and information sharing in the sphere of counter-terrorism, the statement said.

