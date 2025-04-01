New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday India takes pride in Odisha's history, literature and music, as he greeted people on the state's formation day.

He said on X, "Warm wishes on Utkala Dibasa! This day is a fitting tribute to Odisha's glorious culture. India takes pride in Odisha's history, literature and music."

Praising the people of Odisha as hardworking, he said the Centre and the Odisha government have worked extensively over the last year to further the state's progress.

The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields, he said.

Utkala Dibasa is celebrated on April 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the state in 1936, carved out from the Bengal province.

