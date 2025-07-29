New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Four more top foreign universities, including Australia's Victoria University and the UK's University of Bristol, will establish campuses in India.

Letters of Intent in this regard were handed over to the institutions during the inaugural session of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2025, held to mark the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Tuesday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event as the chief guest.

The four institutions include Western Sydney University and Victoria University, both of which will set up campuses in Greater Noida and Noida, respectively. Similarly, Australia's La Trobe University will establish its presence in Bengaluru. The University of Bristol, from the United Kingdom, will open a Mumbai campus.

The move comes in line with a University Grants Commission (UGC) provision notified in 2023, which allows foreign universities ranked among the top 500 globally to set up campuses in India independently.

The latest announcement brings the total number of foreign universities with established or proposed campuses in India to 13.

Western Sydney University, a leading public research university, plans to offer undergraduate degrees in business analytics and business marketing and postgraduate MBAs in innovation & entrepreneurship and in logistics & supply chain management.

It already collaborates with Indian institutions like IISc, ICAR, AIIA and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Victoria University, which has a strong presence in vocational and higher education in Australia and abroad, is set to offer undergraduate courses in business, data science, and cybersecurity, along with postgraduate degrees in IT and management.

The university is also a key partner in the India-Australia Sports Partnership and works with AVENU Learning on diploma pathways for Indian students.

La Trobe University, known for its research in smart cities, molecular sciences, and biotechnology, will offer undergraduate courses in business, computer science, and public health from its Bengaluru campus.

It runs a Joint PhD Academy with IIT Kanpur and participates in the ASCRIN network with IIT Kanpur, BITS Pilani, and TISS. (ANI)

