New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India will operate its first human underwater submersible at a depth of 500 metres in the sea as part of the Deep Ocean Mission, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Singh made these remarks at a Mission Steering Committee meeting that was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood and Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, among others.

Singh said the submersible will operate at a depth of up to 500 metres this year, with a subsequent goal of reaching a depth of 6,000 metres by the next year.

This achievement will align with the timelines of India's other landmark missions, including the Gaganyaan space mission, marking a pleasant coincidence in the nation's journey towards scientific excellence, he said.

He said the Deep Ocean Mission has the potential to unlock vast resources, including critical minerals, rare metals and undiscovered marine biodiversity, all of which are crucial for the country's economic growth and environmental sustainability.

"Through this mission, we are not just exploring the depths of our oceans but also building a robust blue economy that will drive India's future," Singh said.

The minister underlined that the entire initiative is based on indigenous technology, developed and manufactured entirely in India, showcasing the nation's self-reliance in cutting-edge science.

The mission also aims to enhance understanding of deep-sea ecosystems, contributing to sustainable fisheries and biodiversity conservation, he said.

By tapping into these underwater treasures, India is poised to secure long-term benefits for its economy, scientific community and environmental resilience.

