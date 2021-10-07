New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India and the UK kickstarted a two-week military exercise at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

The edition of the 'Ajeya Warrior' exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and sharing of expertise, it said.

"An Infantry Company from Indian Army and an equivalent strength from UK Army would be sharing their experiences gained during the conduct of various military operations in their respective countries and during the overseas engagement," the Army said.

"Together, both the armies stand to benefit from their varied experiences," it said. It said both the armies would familiarise with each other's weapons, equipment, tactics and procedures for carrying out joint military operations.

"This joint military training will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and also will be a major step towards further strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the two nations," the Army said in a statement.

