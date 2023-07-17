Gandhinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) India and the US on Monday committed to strengthening bilateral ties and actively pursue the G20 agenda, which includes taking coordinated action to deal with climate change and look forward to alternate mechanisms to fund energy transition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting here.

Also Read | Lucknow Airport Employee Found Dead With Throat Slit in Mango Orchard.

Sitharaman, in her statement, expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

The US and India's collaboration spans across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and catalysing the clean energy transition, Yellen said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Advocate Gets E-Challan Worth Rs 6,000 for Riding His ‘Stolen’ Bike Without Helmet.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," Yellen said.

The US Treasury Secretary also appreciated India's focus on finalizing the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal". "I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement," Yellen added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)