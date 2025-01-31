New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India on Friday said it is working with American authorities for early extradition of Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana.

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

