New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Indo Islamic Heritage Center organised a Webinar on 'Connection Between Indian and Anatolian Sufism' in which Gaddi Nasheen (successor of a Sufi or Pir) of Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer Shareef and director of IIHC Prof Dr S Liyaqat Moini said that Indian and Anatolian Sufism share several connections.

"Indian and Anatolian Sufism share several connections due to the historical and cultural exchange that took place between the Indian subcontinent and Anatolia (modern-day Turkey) over the centuries," Prof Moini said.

He further said, Sufism is a mystical branch of Islam that spread through various regions, including India and Anatolia, and developed unique characteristics in each context.

The main speaker of the webinar, Issa Golitzen Farajaje, a Turkish based US Sufi scholar said that while Indian and Anatolian Sufism have distinct regional flavors and practices, but they are interconnected through shared spiritual lineages, cultural exchange, and the influence of prominent figures like Rumi and the Chishti saints. These connections have contributed to the diversity and richness of Sufi traditions in both regions.

"The most significant link between Indian and Anatolian Sufism is through the influence of the renowned Persian Sufi poet and mystic, Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi. Rumi's teachings and poetry, compiled in his work 'Masnawi,' have had a profound impact on Sufism in both regions. His writings on love, devotion, and union with the divine resonate with Sufis in India and Anatolia alike," Issa said.

He further said that similarly the 'Chishti Order', is one of the prominent Sufi orders in India that traces its spiritual lineage back to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"A Sufi saint from the Chishti region in present-day Afghanistan, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's teachings and practices had a significant influence on Sufism in Anatolia, particularly through his disciple Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki, who migrated to Delhi and spread the Chishti order there. The Chishti order became popular in India and later influenced Sufi traditions in Anatolia," he added. (ANI)

