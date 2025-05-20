Dibrugarh/North Lakhimpur, May 20 (PTI) The Indian Armed Forces on Tuesday started a multi-dimensional combat exercise, which will continue till August, at Dulung reserve forest in Lakhimpur district of Assam, officials said.

The Dulung Mukh range of the forest near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border has been activated for bombing, rocket launching and shooting exercises of the Indian Army from May 20 to August 31, according to a senior official.

The exercise will include testing of different explosive prowess and aerial firepower, he added.

"This marks the first instance of full-spectrum rocket and aerial bombardment exercises at Dulung. The expansion in military activity in this area near China signifies a bolstered security posture in the strategically sensitive Northeastern frontier," the official said.

The district administration and the Forest Department have prohibited people from entering the forest during this period.

"We have issued the directive to the local people to avoid any untoward incident and to prevent injury or damage to life and property," a district official said.

Dulung Mukh is the practice range used by the Indian Air Force for aerial drills, originating from the Tezpur air base in neighbouring Sonitpur district of Assam.

The range has witnessed combat aircraft like Sukhoi-30 MKI coming from the Indian Air Force base and returning after their regular exercises.

