Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): In response to the cloudburst and intense rainfall that struck the Ramban district on Monday, the Indian Army launched swift and coordinated relief and restoration operations to assist affected civilians and restore connectivity along the National Highway 44 (NH44), according to a press statement.

Upon assessment of the ground situation, the Army initiated immediate action in coordination with civil administration officials, including the District Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, and the Superintendent of Traffic. While no emergency requisition has been made, civil authorities have assured they will seek Army assistance should the need arise.

Also Read | How Much Minimum and Maximum Basic Salary Was Proposed Under 1st Pay Commission?.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTS) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to stranded travellers. Army personnel extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelter, and providing basic medical aid to those in need.

Eight Army columns (strength 1/1/18 each) are currently on standby at key locations to assist further if required. Meanwhile, JCBS and heavy equipment from civilian construction firms, including KRCL, CPPL, and DMR, have begun clearing operations along the obstructed highway.

Also Read | JD Vance, Usha Vance Arrive in India: In First Stop During Visit, US Vice-President, Second Lady Visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi (See Pics and Videos).

As per initial assessments, road clearance and restoration may take up to 48 hours.

Despite the challenges, the people's resilient spirit remains unwavering. A stranded civilian, when asked about the situation, responded confidently, "Koi dikkat nahi hai... Army hai na... Sab kuchh theek ho jaayega." ("There's no problem... The Army is here... Everything will be fine.")

As per the statement, the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to stand by the citizens of Jammu & Kashmir in times of crisis, ensuring safety, support, and timely assistance.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, classwork in all schools across the Kashmir Valley will remain suspended on Monday, April 21, said Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students across the Valley.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)