Indian Army extends gesture of friendship to Pakistan on New Year (ANI/Photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): As a warm gesture, Indian and Pakistani Army officials exchanged sweets and greetings at four locations on the occasion of the New Year.

These locations are Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

Over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to sweeten and strengthen its bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

As per the officials, post the ceasefire agreement in February last year, there has been a prolonged peace along the Line of Control.

The people have appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the Line of Control.

This gesture is one of the many such efforts made towards achieving peace and development in J-K. These positive endeavours by the Army will further help in maintaining peace along the LOC, it added. (ANI)

