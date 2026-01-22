New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday extended solidarity with the families of 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in the Doda road accident that occured in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said that Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also paid a heartfelt tribute to the 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in a tragic road accident.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and all ranks of Indian Army salute the Brave hearts who lost their lives in the unfortunate vehicle accident while moving for an operation. Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," ADGPI posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the Army personnel's service to the nation will be remembered forever.

"Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," wrote PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her sorrow over the incident, calling it 'extremely tragic' and offering her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the death of Indian Army soldiers in a road accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers," President Murmu posted on X.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MOS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh provided a medical update on the Army personnel injured in the Doda road accident. He stated that all ten casualties have been resuscitated and thoroughly examined using X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds.

According to the Union Minister, two patients have sustained mild injuries, while the remaining eight have suffered grievous injuries, including multiple fractures, blunt chest trauma and spinal cord injuries, etc.

He further stated that all victims have been admitted to the ICU.

"Latest Medical Update about the Doda road accident injured Army Jawans in Command Hospital Udhampur: All the 10 Casualties have been resuscitated and investigated by doing Xrays, CT Scan, MRI and Ultrasounds. 2 patients have mild injuries," said Singh.

"However, the remaining 8 have grievous injuries in the form of multiple fractures, blunt Trauma Chest, Spinal cord injuries & degloving. Cases are undergoing surgery as per triage, 2 cases in OT at present. They are all admitted under ICU care," added Singh.

Earlier, an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of ten personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation, slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather, in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh stated that the presence of snow on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road was a primary cause behind this tragic accident.

"A tragic accident took place on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. A total of 10 jawans have lost their lives. Out of the 11 injured jawans, 10 seriously injured jawans have been airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur. The bodies of the deceased soldiers are being dispatched to their families. According to the preliminary report, the road accident took place because there was snow on the road," said Singh. (ANI)

