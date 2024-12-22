New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): On the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day, the Indian Army gifted twelve retired military dogs to Asha Schools for differently abled children and benevolent Samaritans.

This initiative reflects the Indian Army's dedication not only to protecting the nation but also to honouring its loyal soldiers - both human and animal - who have devoted their lives to service.

Also Read | Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2024: AAP Wins Patiala, Largest Party in Ludhiana, Jalandhar; Check All Results Here.

These K-9 heroes have served the nation across diverse terrains and operational settings, showcasing courage and resilience worthy of true soldiers. Their invaluable contributions in detecting explosives and mines, avalanche rescues, search and rescue missions, tracking, and guarding have played a critical role in ensuring national security and supporting humanitarian efforts.

Notably, indigenous breeds such as the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Combai, Chippiparai, and Rajapalayam are increasingly being employed by the Indian Army for these crucial tasks, alongside other established working dog breeds.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray Come Together for Family Wedding in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The presence of these dogs provides significant therapeutic benefits, particularly for children with special needs, enhancing their social, emotional, and cognitive abilities. For families and individuals, adopting these canine heroes offers a unique chance to provide a loving home to a patriot who has selflessly served the nation, while gaining a loyal and compassionate companion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS) emphasised the vital role of the Remount Veterinary Corps in breeding, rearing, training, and deploying dogs for various operational purposes. After their dedicated service, these canine warriors are taken to the Canine Geriatric Centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College in Meerut Cantt, where they are cared for and live comfortably in their later years.

The Indian Army also operates Geriatric Centres for its retired equine and canine soldiers, treating them with the same dignity and care as their human counterparts. These centres ensure the animals receive comfort, care, and dedicated veterinary support, demonstrating the Army's unwavering commitment to its silent warriors.

Through this thoughtful initiative, the Indian Army continues to set an inspiring example of respect, compassion, and care for those who serve the nation. This gesture underscores the extraordinary bond between humans and animals, offering these brave dogs a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)