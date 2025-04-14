Kupwara (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): People from the border villages located near the Line of Control (LOC) are grateful to the Indian Army's efforts in driving employment in the areas, helping the locals as well as flourishing development.

Karnah is a small town in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Zaffar Hussain, a local resident and a member of the Hajinar (Karnah) Panchayat, said that the Indian Army has always supported the locals in times of need.

"When speaking about the Karnah valley, I can say that the Shakti Vijay brigade here has worked quite efficiently. There's an army school here; another one is in Teetwal, where many boys have come out becoming doctors and engineers. These schools are started by the army," Hussain told ANI.

He further added that in times of need, the army officials have always been there for the local residents. "Be it when a patient might have required chopper services, or during chilly winters, they never denied help."

According to him, the brigade has also helped tourism flourish in the area. Karnah's Sharda Peeth temple has seen an increase in tourist flow recently.

"The porter services hired by the Indian Army also provide employment to the needy in the area," he said. "It helps with recruitment of young boys and keeps them engaged for around 6 months."

"When there were panchayats, roads were established; school playgrounds were built. Panchayats also helped establish self-help groups for young women and girls. These girls are now capable enough and run their own small businesses."

Just like the Indian Army, "people in Karnah are always ready to fight for their nation. Karnah locals were martyred in the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971.

Once upon a time, "this town was often called as Shanti Nagar". However, the drug smuggling from Pakistan has significantly "impacted the population here", Hussain added. (ANI)

