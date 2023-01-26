Indian Army soldiers hoisting the national flag at a post 8000 feet above the ground on Republic Day (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Army hoisted the national flag at the height of 8000 feet on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

The Indian Army soldiers saluted the national flag at the height of 8000 feet in thick snow and cold weather in the Line of Control (LOC).

Meanwhile, on the International Border, the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets in a cordial atmosphere in the RS Pura area in Jammu.

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, in the Fulbari region of West Bengal's Siliguri, the BSF also exchanged sweets with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh Border.

The BSF also offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion.

The capital of the nation, New Delhi celebrated the Republic with a spectacular parade along with tableaux of various states and forces on the Kartavya Path.

The grand parade of Republic Day 2023 at Kartavya Path was special for India as the participants gave a push to the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenously developed weapon systems.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India's indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year were marked by zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour, and 'Jan Bhagidari' as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind military tattoo and tribal dance festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.The events will culminate on January 30, which is to be observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

