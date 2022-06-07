Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Jashn-e-Gurez festival being organised from June 1 to 20 by the Indian Army, a mega cleanliness and plantation drive was organised on Monday on the occasion of World Environment Week which is being observed all across the Gurez valley.

The event was organised in collaboration with the district administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department.

The cleanliness drive was flagged off from the Dawar Market by SDM and Range Officer of Gurez and witnessed the participation of more than 200 locals including officials of the Indian Army, district administration, forest department, tourists, hoteliers association and students from different schools and youth.

The rally culminated at the Dak Bungalow where saplings were distributed to the school children and some saplings were planted in situ by the dignitaries.

Slogans like 'Go green, Go Gurez' were raised by the participants.

The main aim of the drive was to spread awareness and to make Gurez a plastic-free zone. The participants were also educated about waste management and actions for the conservation of nature.

The event gave a strong message to the world that despite being a remote valley facing multiple challenges, hardships and a lack of proper infrastructure, the locals of Gurez are united in conserving and developing the valley into a thriving ecotourism destination.

The participants also invited tourists to visit the pristine Gurez Valley and take part in the mega event "Jashn-e-Gurez" being celebrated on June 14-15.

Recently, the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir started the hot air balloon rides at the Zabarwan Park in Srinagar which has led to an increase in the tourists' experience and happiness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rides were launched by the state Tourism Department in collaboration with a private firm on April 2. The hot air balloon is said to have the capacity to hold four people besides the captain, ensuring a breath-taking view of the Zabarwan Mountains and Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

