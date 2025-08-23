Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Indian Army's Infantry battalion promptly responded to the devastation caused by the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday. Around 50 army personnel were deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations, according to a statement.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One young girl has been reported missing.

Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

Additionally, a medical team has been mobilised from Joshimath, and Search & Rescue (SAR) dogs with surveillance drones are being moved to the site to assist in locating survivors and providing relief.

On the intervening night of 22-23 August (approximately 1 AM to 2 AM), a cloud burst occurred at Tharali, located about 75 km southeast of Rudraprayag in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand.

State's Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said on Saturday that one woman has been trapped under debris and another man is missing since the rainfall started.

Uttarakhand's monsoon has affected multiple districts in the state, with multiple roads being closed n Pithoragarh too.

In the Syanachatti area of Uttarkashi district, restoration work for the bridge, which got submerged due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, has been almost completed. Efforts are underway to rescue the woman and find the missing person, with officials transporting people to safe locations, and both NDRF and SDRF teams dispatched for rescue and relief operations.

"Last night in Tharali, Chamoli, around 1- 1:30 am, there was excessive rainfall, as a result of which, a lot of sludge flowed down, damaging two houses. The sludge has entered 10-12 houses. In the upper part of Tharali, 10-12 shops have come in contact with sludge. One person has gone missing, and one woman is trapped under the debris," Kumar Suman told ANI.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also in constant touch with district officials to get updates about the disaster situation.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," the Chief Minister posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department, on Friday, issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state. The alert remains in effect till Saturday afternoon. (ANI)

