Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Indian Army launched a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after observing some suspicious movement along the Line Of Control (LOC), informed officials on Saturday.

According to officials, a brief exchange of fire occurred in the Poonch district.

"Search operations underway in the Poonch sector, after observing suspicious movement along LOC. Indian Army troops cordoned off the area and a brief exchange of fire occurred," informed officials.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

