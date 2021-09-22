Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Indian army has organised a 45-day free cutting and tailoring course for girls living in remote areas of Larnoo Kokernag in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

This free training course has been organized by 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with the aim of empowering women through skills and making them independent.

"If we talk about the Larnoo, it is a far-flung and remote area where opportunities are few. People over here approached us for some development programme. Hence we took up the 45-day cutting and trailing programme," 19 RR course in charge Caption Pankaj Sharma told ANI.

"Under this programme, we are basically targeting poor people and our aim is to get these girls to train so that they get further opportunities," he added.

Rubeena Jan, a trainee at the centre expressed her gratitude to 19 RR for their work and demanded sewing machines.

"There are many educated jobless girls who don't have opportunities in the area. We are thankful to 19 RR for the effort. We also want to request the Centre to provide a number of machines," Jan said.

Another trainee at the centre, Nelofar also thanked the Indian Army for undertaking the initiative to teach basic cutting and tailoring to girls from poor backgrounds.

"This is the good step taken by RR and we are grateful for that. We are getting good training here along with free machines and other necessary items but the number of machines is less. We want additional machines as more girls are going to join us," she said. (ANI)

