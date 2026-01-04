Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Indian Army has organised a free medical camp and a Veterinary camp in the border villages of Rajouri under Operation Sadbhavna here on Sunday.

As part of its civic outreach programme under Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army organised a free Medical-cum-Veterinary Camp in the Keri Sector of Doongi Block in Rajouri district, near the Line of Control (LoC), to provide essential healthcare services to residents of remote border villages.

The camp aimed to bridge the healthcare gap in remote, rugged border areas where access to medical facilities remains limited. Doctors from the Indian Army, along with specialists from the Government Medical College (GMC), provided free health check-ups and distributed essential medicines to villagers at their doorstep.

The initiative served men, women, children, and elderly residents, ensuring inclusive healthcare support. In addition to human healthcare services, veterinary experts examined livestock and provided free medicines, recognising the crucial role animals play in sustaining the livelihoods of border communities.

Speaking about their reactions, local resident Diksha said the camp was a significant relief for people living near the Line of Control, as regular medical facilities are far away. She added that free check-ups and medicines helped families who otherwise struggle to access treatment.

Mohd Rashid said the Army's initiative has strengthened trust among border residents. "The doctors listened to our problems patiently and provided medicines without any cost. Such camps are very important for villages like ours," he said.

Dr. Liaqat Lodhi of GMC & AH Rajouri said the initiative helped address health issues that often go untreated in border areas due to limited access.

Dr. Shubham Dutta of GMC & AH Rajouri said that combining medical and veterinary services at a single location was especially beneficial. "It allows us to serve both people and their livestock, which is essential for the overall well-being of border communities," he said.

More than 10 villages in the Keri Sector benefited from the camp, with many residents receiving medical consultations and veterinary services. Providing free medicines offered significant relief to families living in remote, rugged terrain.

Operation Sadbhavana, which means "Goodwill," remains a cornerstone of the Indian Army's efforts to promote community development and strengthen trust between the armed forces and the local population in sensitive border areas. The initiative was widely appreciated by villagers, who thanked the Army for its continued support and humanitarian outreach.

Earlier, Indian Army jawans donated blood on New Year's Eve at a camp organised by the RR10 Regiment in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative aimed to support patients in need of blood and reinforce the Army's commitment to public welfare. A large number of Army personnel volunteered at the camp, marking the beginning of the New Year with a humanitarian gesture. (ANI)

