Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday organised a yoga session for locals in Dahok Khalsa of Akhnoor ahead of the International Yoga on June 21.

Yoga instructor Kanav, lauding the arrangements made by the Army, stated that people participated in good numbers.

Also Read | 'Metro... In Dino': Neena Gupta Surprised by Her Bigger-Than-Expected Role in Her Upcoming Film, Calls Director Anurag Basu an Instinctive Genius.

"The Indian Army made very good arrangements... People learnt yoga with their whole heart and soul...People participated in good numbers," Kanav told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami practised yoga in Dehradun this morning.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

CM Dhami said that Yoga has become popular worldwide under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to the people to adopt Yoga to stay healthy.

CM Dhami said that Yoga has become popular worldwide under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to the people to adopt Yoga to stay healthy.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Yoga has become popular worldwide. Ahead of 21 June, the International Day of Yoga, we organised an event to spread awareness about Yoga today. I appeal to the public to adopt Yoga to stay healthy," the Uttarakhand CM told ANI.

On International Yoga Day this year, Visakhapatnam is set to host a grand event that will also mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation.

The city will be hosting an event, which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

It will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam to finalise preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The event, which is expected to attract a record turnout of five lakh people, will be held with massive arrangements in place to ensure smooth execution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)