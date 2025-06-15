New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A contingent of the Indian Army took part in the opening ceremony of Exercise Khaan Quest 2025, a multinational military exercise being hosted by Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar from June 14 to June 28.

"The #IndianArmy contingent participated in the Opening Ceremony of Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025, being hosted in #Ulaanbatar, #Mongolia from 14 to 28 June 2025. The ceremony was inaugurated by Major General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces," said the Indian Army in a post on X.

"Defence Secretary of India, Ambassador of India to Mongolia and Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General Operational Logistics & Strategic Management (DG OL & SM) also attended the opening ceremony," added the post.

"#IndianArmy remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace, stability and international cooperation and also continues to play an active & constructive role in advancing United Nations peacekeeping efforts around the world," added the statement further.

The Indian contingent, comprising 40 personnel, is primarily represented by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with members from other arms and services. Notably, the team includes one-woman officer and two women soldiers, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to gender inclusivity.

The exercise marks the 22nd iteration of Khaan Quest, which began as a bilateral event between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces in 2003 and evolved into a multinational peacekeeping exercise from 2006 onwards.

The previous edition was held in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024. The primary objective of Exercise Khaan Quest is to prepare the Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment, enhancing interoperability and military readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The training will emphasise high levels of physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills. Participants will engage in practical exercises, including the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter-improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation.

The exercise is expected to facilitate the exchange of best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations among participating nations. It will also promote interoperability, camaraderie, and a spirit of cooperation among the soldiers involved.

The Indian Army's participation underscores its growing role in global peacekeeping efforts and its commitment to strengthening ties with international military forces. (ANI)

