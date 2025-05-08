New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of an Indian soldier who lost his life during heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, "#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling."

They also expressed solidarity with the civilians affected by the cross-border attacks. "We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector," the post further said.

Pakistan Army began shelling civilian areas in Poonch, Tangdhar and other border regions on the night of May 6, and continued firing through May 7. The shelling caused severe damage to homes, forced many locals to flee, and injured several people.

Locals, however, remained firm and backed the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The injured are being treated at multiple medical facilities.

Despite Operation Sindoor, Pakistan continued its ceasefire violations on Wednesday, shelling more civilian areas and creating panic among villagers.

According to defence sources, during the night of May 6 and 7, Pakistan carried out arbitrary firing, including heavy artillery shelling, from posts along the LoC and the International Border.

Shelling was also reported in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors following the operation.

A local resident said, "We will not leave the place and support the Indian Army. The ceasefire may be violated today as well... The operation is a befitting reply... We have sent the women and children from here, but the men will stay here."

Defence sources added that 15 civilians have died and 43 have been injured in the artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army since last night. (ANI)

