Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Indian Coast Guards on Friday alerted the local fishermen of West Bengal by broadcasting weather warnings on Very High Frequency (VHF) radio against low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

This came after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert regarding a depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal.

"Morning's Low-Pressure Area intensified into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal at 1130 hrs IST of September 24," stated the IMD in a Special Bulletin.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea from September 25 onwards till further notice. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of September 24," further stated in the bulletin.

The IMD also tweeted, "Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts." (ANI)

