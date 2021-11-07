New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday rescued seven fishermen from a burning boat off the Gujarat coast in coordination with other fishing boats in the area, an official statement said.

The ICG ship Arush was patrolling close to the notional international maritime boundary line (IMBL) when it came to know about the burning boat called "Kailash Raj" and its seven stranded fishermen.

"The boat reportedly caught fire due to fuel leakage from engine exhaust," the ICG's statement noted.

Arush, under the command of Commandant (JG) Ashwini Kumar, arrived with maximum speed at the scene of the fire and quickly engaged in fire-fighting operations. However, due to rapid spread of the fire, the boat could not be salvaged and ultimately sank, it mentioned.

The rescued crew was taken onboard and provided with first aid and initial assistance by the ICG ship, it noted.

"As the ICG ship was on forward area patrol, the ship handed over the rescued fishermen to other fishing boat operating in the vicinity for passage to Okha. The boat is likely to reach Okha by evening of November 7 or the morning of November 8," the statement noted.

