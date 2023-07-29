Kochi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday rescued eight fishermen who got stranded in a sinking boat in the mid sea, 21 nautical miles west of Kochi.

ICG Ship Arnvesh and Coast Guard ALH undertook the rescue operation onboard sinking Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Mariyam, an ICG statement here said.

On receipt of distress information from MT Tilakkam, the ICG ship proceeded with maximum speed to render assistance, it said

"The ship swiftly arrived datum and assessed the damage. All 8 crew of distressed IFB were recovered and after relentless efforts by ship staff of ICGS Arnvesh the flooding onboard fishing boat was controlled and the boat was made operational," it said.

All the eight crew were transferred back to boat and it was escorted safely to Munambam fishing harbour, the ICG statement added.

