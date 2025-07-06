Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): On the eve of the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, prominent Indian leaders, including BJP leader Vijay Jolly and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, attended a celebratory event in Dharamshala to honour the revered figure.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Jolly expressed deep admiration for the Dalai Lama, emphasizing India's strong bond with the spiritual leader.

"Well, India has a common relationship of friendship, tolerance, peace, and prosperity with the Dalai Lama. I have come over here to attend his 90th birthday celebration since we all revere him, we follow him, we respect him, we love him, and we wish a long life to the Dalai Lama. China may say whatever they wish to. But Dalai Lama has love and affection from all corners of the globe. He is an embodiment of peace, prosperity, and international brotherhood," Jolly stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh highlighted the significance of the occasion and the Dalai Lama's enduring legacy.

"Tomorrow is his birthday, and we have come to wish him good luck. To take forward the struggle he has made, he should gain strength. We wish him good luck and honour him on his birthday. The religious practice of the Indian government is very clear. The approach is that the Indian government does not interfere with it," Singh said.

This comes after China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday once again emphasised that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the central government in Beijing.

Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Tibetan Buddhism is a religion with Chinese characteristics and that the reincarnation process must follow traditional methods, including the drawing of lots from a Golden Urn.

"Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and is a religion with Chinese characteristics," spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news briefing.

Mao Ning referenced an 18th-century Qing dynasty selection method, which involves drawing lots from a golden urn to determine the reincarnation of high-ranking Buddhist figures.

Meanwhile, Celebrations are underway in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the 90th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6.

The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region. (ANI)

