Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Members of the Indian Minority Foundation conducted prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday with the theme 'Shukran Modi', where all sections of Muslims came under one roof at the holy site of Hazrat Itr shah Daata peer Baba in Madhya Pradesh.

The interfaith delegation was led by the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Satnam Singh Sandhu who also offered a 'Chadar' at the holy site.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu told ANI that the speciality of today is that our Muslim brothers and people of all religions are together to organise the 'Shukran Modi' programme.

"It is a very special thing that Modi ji has called the country his family and today Muslims have also come forward and accepted him as their family. All the Muslims of the country are Modi's family. People of all religions have gathered here, setting the example of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', the slogan given by PM Modi," he said.

"Today, prayers have been offered for Modi ji and his historic victory in the coming elections," he added.

The event was the first of its kind, as this event brought all the sections of Muslims under one roof and the participants prayed for longevity, good health and success of the Prime Minister.

The delegation also offered prayers for communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in the country.

At this iconic event, people came together to reaffirm their commitment to nation-building and spread the message of brotherhood, harmony, and peace in the country.

Earlier on February 15, members of the Indian Minority Foundation, multi-faith leaders and preachers from various minority communities offered a chadar and prayed for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Modi at Hazbat Baba Tajuddin Dargah in Nagpur. (ANI)

