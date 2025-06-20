New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY 25) will be celebrated imbibing the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" on the morning of June 21 on-board warships at sea and in harbour including ships in foreign waters/ ports, as well as in naval stations across the country.

Recognising the power of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, daily Yoga sessions are being conducted from June 11 as a run-up to IDY-25.

As part of IDY celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol sessions are being conducted at various locations - onboard ships in harbour and at sea, beaches, parade grounds, aircraft hangars, parks, etc.

Naval personnel, along with families, defence civilians and foreign trainees, have been encouraged to proactively participate in IDY activities.

The naval community is participating in 'Yoga Maha Kumbh' activities and utilising the Namaste Yoga app and virtual yoga sessions by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Yoga-related quizzes, poster making, drawing competitions and lectures by Yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life are being organised and inculcate Yoga as a life-changing enabler.

Apart from this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left the national capital on Friday for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. There, he will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations and interact with Armed Forces personnel stationed at the Udhampur Cantonment.

"Leaving New Delhi for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Shall attend the International Yoga Day celebrations tomorrow morning. Also, looking forward to interacting with the Armed Forces personnel at Udhampur Cantt," Singh posted on X. (ANI)

