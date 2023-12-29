Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the northeastern states through the implementation of various new railway line projects. Ongoing efforts include the construction of new railway lines to connect all the state capitals in the northeastern region as part of capital connectivity projects.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the north-eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is one such project that is at an advanced stage of completion.

"This project, once completed, will mark the dawn of a new era in terms of communication and commerce in the north-eastern region of the country, especially in Mizoram. The Bhairabi-Sairang project aims to create an additional 51.38 km of railway track in the Mizoram state of northeast India. The project has already achieved physical progress of 91%," Sabyasachi De said.

The NF Railway CPRO further said that construction of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrain.

"The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 metres, out of which 12710 metres of tunnelling work have already been completed. The project will have a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, out of which work on 12 major bridges and 85 minor bridges has been completed so far," De said.

"The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project, i.e., Pier P-4 of Bridge no 196 in the approach of Sairang station, has also been completed. The height of this pier is 104 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes the 7 Road Over Bridge and the 9 Road Under Bridge," CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Sabyasachi De said.

"Though there are many challenges in the execution of this project, like a very less working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials, skilled labour in Mizoram, etc., Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts to fulfil its commitment to the earliest commissioning of the project," Sabyasachi De said.

He also said that the new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram, help grow small-scale industries in the area, and boost tourism in the state. People of the region will get long-distance access across the country, and an uninterrupted supply of essential goods at low costs can be provided to Mizoram to cater to the needs of the people. (ANI)

