Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:57 PM IST
India News | Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in 5 States

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian Railways has deployed a total of 960 COVID Care coaches in five states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Out of total 960 COVID Care coaches, 503 have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, 503 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 9 locations. While 50 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, total 372 COVID Care coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations - Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 5 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 20 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations - Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), these state governments have sent the requisition to Indian Railways and Railways have allocated these coaches to the State/UTs.

Railways will deploy 2 liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist State Government officials. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions. Railways to assist State Government in all possible manners to help in the care of COVID patients.

It may be noted that these coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed COVID cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog. (ANI)

