Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): Amid the current festive season, following the discovery of firecrackers on trains at multiple stations including in New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Jabalpur, and Vijaywada, the Ministry of Railways has directed Zonal Railways to undertake a campaign against the transportation of flammable items throughout the railway network.

To make the train journey safer, Railways has urged passengers to be careful and not carry or let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.

Also Read | CM Ibrahim Suspended From JDS: HD Deve Gowda Suspends Ex-Karnataka Unit Chief for Anti-Party Activities.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway said that all Zonal Railways have launched an intensive awareness drive for the passengers.

"Regular announcements are being made at Railway stations making an appeal not to carry inflammable and explosive objects like firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene in passenger trains during a train journey," De said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: AQI at 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital, Several Monitoring Stations Witness Rise in CO, NO2 Levels.

"Zonal Railways have directed concerned officials to keep a strict vigil on passenger movements while travelling by train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been alerted. Luggage and parcel items are being scanned thoroughly before loading," Sabyasachi De said.

A public awareness campaign has been launched to encourage rail passengers to take preventative measures to avert fire incidents.

Indian Railways appealed to Railway passengers not to carry any inflammable materials like gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters and any detonating substances, including firecrackers.

As per Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways constitutes a punishable offence, with penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss, injury, or damage caused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)