New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Indian Railways has rolled out User Depot Module (UDM) developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) digitally across all user depots of Western Railway.

"User Depot Module (UDM) developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) was rolled out digitally across all User Depots of Western Railway by PC Sharma, Member (T&RS) on 28.09.2020," read a release by the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry said that the system will be implemented shortly across all Zones of Indian Railways.

"Railway's supply chain up to Stores Depots has already been digitized, however activities at user end are being done manually. Implementation of this system will bring in transformational changes from manual working to digital working with real-time transactions and online information exchange among all stakeholders. This will ensure digitization of complete supply chain, including user depots," it said.

The system will also facilitate economy, efficiency and transparency besides improved asset management.

It will ensure improved service level and satisfaction to customers, the ministry said. (ANI)

