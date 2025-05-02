Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): An Indian passport holder, Sharmeen Irfan, is seeking to return to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar and on Friday appealed to Indian authorities for assistance in reuniting her with her family.

Married to a Pakistani national in Karachi, she travelled to India to visit her ailing mother, bringing her small children along. However, her plans have been disrupted, and she's now facing difficulties returning to her family in Pakistan.

Irfan said to ANI, " I got married in Pakistan's Karachi, but I am from Delhi. I came here to meet my mother, she is unwell. I came here after 6-7 years. I am not being allowed to leave now. I have been coming here for the last 2 days. I have small children with me, they are also upset. I need to leave as soon as possible. I can't let my children go alone (to Pakistan). My other children are there (Pakistan), they are crying on video calls. I request the government to reunite me with my family."

Pakistan has reportedly closed its check post at Attari Wagah border and refused to take back its citizens being deported from India.

Irfan condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, calling for an end to terrorism and strict action against those responsible. "The incident which happened (in Pahalgam) was wrong. Terrorism should be ended, but why is the common man being troubled?" she questioned.

On April 23, the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas and diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

This came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals at the popular tourist destination in Baisaran meadow.

Additionally, India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

India and Pakistan have now blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country had already announced this step six days ago. (ANI)

